Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips Week 1 Preview: Keys to the Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heavy favorites in their season-opening battle with the Akron Zips.
BetOnline published its betting odds for the game last week, setting the Buckeyes as -50.5 point favorites. The Scarlet and Gray's spread over the Zips is the widest gap of any week one matchup.
That being said, anything can happen in college football. Here is what the Buckeyes and Zips must do in order to come away from their meeting with a victory.
Akron wins if...
Akron needs all of its pieces to click if it wants to take down Ohio State. The Zips have some talented players on their roster, but can't always get them to excel in the same game (especially against high-caliber opponents).
One of the biggest things that stands out on this year's Akron team is the amount of new pieces they have. Out of the best 32 Zips players on offense and defense, 16 are either freshmen or from the transfer portal.
Perhaps the most impactful of these new players is redshirt junior quarterback Ben Finley. Akron had a quality signal-caller the last time they played Ohio State (DJ Irons in 2021), but the California Golden Bears transfer's previous experience brings a lot to the table.
The Zips are a solid team, and could win a majority of the games on their schedule this year. If Akron wants to pull off the upset against Ohio State, they will need to show a side of them no one has ever seen before.
Ohio State wins if...
Ohio State needs to play like Ohio State, plain and simple. A win is a win at the end of the day, but the Buckeyes cannot settle for anything less than covering the spread.
Buckeye Nation was less than satisfied with how the Scarlet and Gray opened last season. a 23-3 victory over the less-than-challenging Indiana Hoosiers is not a good indicator for the year.
Ohio State doesn't just need to beat Akron, they need to punch them in the mouth. Morale is low among fans, and the only way to fix that is by dominating on a level rarely seen before.