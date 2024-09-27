Ohio State QB Receives Big Projections vs. Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their Big Ten schedule this week on the road against the Michigan State Spartans. After starting the season against Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall, facing Michigan State will be a chance for Ohio State to shut down the narrative that they're beating no-name teams.
Granted, the Spartans are not that good either. However, starting off Big Ten play with a dominant win would be a step towards shutting down all of the outside noise.
For Will Howard, this will be his first Big Ten matchup. He has looked solid to begin his Buckeyes' career and is being projected to have another good game this week.
Rotowire has released their Week 5 projections for Howard. They are expecting the Ohio State signal caller to complete 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Those numbers would be more than acceptable for the Buckeyes. He would lead a strong passing game and would help open up the ground attack with those numbers.
Fans would love to see even bigger production, but the above projections would help grow even more confidence in Howard's ability to play well on a big stage.
So far this season in three games, Howard has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 795 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Despite putting up solid production, there are still questions about Howard's ability to lead Ohio State to a national championship.
He will have to keep proving himself week in and week out. That being said, if he can continue playing the solid brand of football that he has shown to this point, he won't be the part of the team that holds them back from winning it all.
Expect to see Howard come out strong on Saturday. He's ready to begin Big Ten play and should put together another solid performance for the Buckeyes against Michigan State.