Ohio State QB Will Howard Earns Sparkling Review Amid Criticism
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard may have made a colossal error at the end of his team's loss to the Oregon Ducks last Saturday, but he still had a great day overall, going 28-for-35 with 326 yards and three total touchdowns, one of which came on the ground.
In spite of the fact that Howard's decision-making has been called into question, the Kansas State transfer has been largely impressive this season, throwing for 1,574 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 73.3 percent of his passes and punching in five rushing scores.
As a result of Howard's play throughout the first seven weeks of 2024, he has earned himself a sparkling review from Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard.
"First-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has meshed well with Howard, who is showing everybody he is a high-level quarterback," Shepard wrote. "At 6'4", 235 pounds, he has the size, arm strength and athletic ability to shine on the next level."
Shepard proceeded to give Howard an "A" grade for his output thus far.
"This Ohio State team still absolutely can win a national championship, and they have weapons all over the field on both sides of the ball. Howard is proving to be the perfect maestro to make it all tick," Shepard concluded.
As painful as the 32-31 loss to Oregon was, the Buckeyes are certainly not out of the national championship conversation, and Howard's play is a big reason why.
Of course, it helps that Howard has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, but he still needs to deliver the ball properly, and he has been doing that very well.
We'll see if the senior signal-caller has what it takes to lead Ohio State to the promised land this year. The Buckeyes will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend.