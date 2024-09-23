Ohio State QB Gets Honest About Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly
Chip Kelly is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Through the first three games of the season, the Ohio State offense has looked entertaining and dynamic.
Led by first-year Buckeyes' starting quarterback Will Howard, the unit looks to be very competitive. However, they have not faced stiff competition yet.
Following Ohio State's win this week over the Marshall Thundering Herd, Howard opened up about Kelly. He's clearly a big fan of his offensive coordinator.
First up, he was asked about Kelly's play-calling through three games.
"I think we're clicking. We're on the same page on a lot of things and the way that we see coverages and the way that we see just the pictures, we're on the same page on a lot of stuff. I really think we are starting to click."
He was also asked about the diversity of the play calls that Kelly has been making.
"You never know what you are going to get with Coach Kelly, he'll do just about anything, and I think that's the cool part about it. It keeps defenses on their toes."
There is no question that the Buckeyes' fan base has been enjoying the new-look offense. Kelly has always been viewed as a genius offensive mind. That has been shown in full glory this season.
Ohio State has been ripping off big play after big play. They have found success in the passing game and the running game in the explosive play category. It helps that they have elite playmakers all across the field.
Howard gets to work with wide receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, who are touchdown threats every time they touch the football. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are both home run threats every time they get the football as well.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes are now entering Big Ten play. Opponents will get better and they'll need to prove that they can deploy and explosive offense against other elite Big Ten teams.
It will be interesting to see how the offense looks over the next few weeks behind the leadership of Howard and Kelly.