Ohio State Standout Expected to Land Huge Contract, But There's a Catch
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave has certainly fallen on some hard times during his NFL career, as the New Orleans Saints star missed half of last season due to concussions.
As a result, Olave's future with the Saints is up in the air. He became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but it does not appear that he has made any progress with New Orleans in discussions. Given that he has suffered five concussions since his Ohio State days and two last year, that's completely understandable.
However, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton sees a big bag of money in Olave's future. predicting that the 25-year-old will land a lucrative long-term deal with the Saints. The qualifier, though, is that it hinges on Olave actually staying on the field.
"Like Jets wideout Garrett Wilson, Olave racked up at least 1,042 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023, but he missed nine games because of injuries last season," Moton wrote. "Olave wasn't on pace for another 1,000-yard campaign, but he saw a spike in his catch rate (72.7 percent) despite the team's unsettled quarterback situation. Unquestionably New Orleans' go-to target in the aerial attack, he will soon be one of the highest-paid receivers if he stays healthy this year."
When he is healthy, Olave is a stud. He topped out at 1,123 yards in 2023, and last year, he caught 72.7 percent of his targets before being sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. The question is whether or not he can actually avoid injury.
Olave spent four years with the Buckeyes between 2018 and 2022, leading the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns twice throughout his collegiate tenure. His best season came during his final year in Columbus, when he hauled in 63 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.
We'll see if Olave is able to stay healthy in 2025 and whether or not it results in a hefty pay day from New Orleans. If not, trade speculation may gain serious momentum.
