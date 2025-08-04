Ohio State Buckeyes Star Lands Biggest 'Freak' Title
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith certainly established himself as one of college football's biggest stars last season, and the scary part is that it was only his freshman year.
Who knows what Smith has in store for the country heading into 2025, and based on the fact that he has added considerably more muscle this offseason, it probably won't be pretty for defenders.
After hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, helping Ohio State win a national championship, some have labeled Smith the best player in the nation, and Bruce Feldman for The Athletic has come up with a better title for the 19-year-old: college football's biggest "freak."
Feldman put together a list of the top 100 "freaks" in the country, and Smith topped the rankings.
"The best college football player in the nation is also its biggest Freak, and he won’t turn 20 until after Thanksgiving," Feldman wrote. "... Part of an unprecedented run in Columbus of elite wide receivers, the 6-foot-3 1/2, 223-pounder is clearly the most gifted. He’s the biggest, strongest and fastest. Smith’s testing and timing numbers are remarkable."
Smith was viewed by many as the best Ohio State receiver prospect ever going into his debut campaign with the Buckeyes, and some tabbed him as the best wide receiver prospect in the history of football, period.
At this point, it's hard to argue against it, and you know what's even more terrifying for the Big Ten and the rest of college football? Smith isn't even eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, meaning opposing defensive backs will have to be put through at least two more seasons of misery.
