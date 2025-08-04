Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Receives Critical Contract Update
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin is at odds with the Washington Commanders over his lack of a contract extension, and it has resulted in McLaurin asking for a trade.
However, it doesn't look like a trade will actually manifest.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has reported that the Commanders "do not intend to trade" McLaurin and that the two sides "continue to work toward a contract extension."
The sticking point? McLaurin's age, as the two-time Pro Bowler turns 30 years old next month and is seeking a long-term deal worth $30 million annually.
Graziano added that he doesn't know when this will get resolved and that McLaurin's absence from practice has been "noteworthy," not that it comes as much of a surprise.
The Ohio State product is entering the final year of his deal and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, marking his fifth straight 1,000-yard season.
McLaurin spent four years in Columbus between 2015 and 2018, with his best year coming during his final season when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was then selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Indianapolis native has never been a top-five receiver in the league at any given point, and a legitimate argument can also be made that he hasn't been top 10, which definitely works against him in contract negotiations.
Still, given that the Commanders just made the NFC Championship Game last winter, you would assume they would pull out all the stops to get something done with McLaurin.
