Ohio State Fans Defend Braxton Miller After NBA Fan Post Comment

To anyone who watched Ohio State football in the early 2010s, Braxton Miller needs no introduction. To the NBA’s social media team, however, he was simply a face in the crowd.

On Wednesday, the league’s official X account posted a clip of LeBron James signing a replica of his Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey before tipoff. The caption described the recipient as a fan. That “fan” happened to be one of the most electrifying players ever to wear scarlet and gray, and Buckeye Nation wasted no time setting the record straight.

LeBron James signs a jersey from his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary for a fan before tonight's action 🔥



🆚 Sixers/Pacers

📺 7pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/hddKYXcrgM — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2026

A Night Out With His Son

Miller was courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers, accompanied by his son, Landon. The younger Miller has been building a name of his own. His highlight reel caught fire on social media in September, drawing enough attention that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer publicly urged college programs to start offering him scholarships.

For the Miller family, the evening was supposed to be a fun outing and a chance to meet an Ohio sports icon. Instead, it turned into a viral moment for an entirely different reason.

A Résumé Worth Remembering

Long before Landon’s clips made the rounds, his father was producing highlights that still circulate today. Miller was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013, guiding the Buckeyes through a 24-game winning streak along the way. Across those two seasons, he piled up 6,472 yards of total offense and accounted for 64 touchdowns.

A shoulder injury wiped out his 2014 season, but Miller refused to fade away. He reinvented himself as a wide receiver in 2015, a transition few quarterbacks attempt and even fewer pull off. His elusiveness in the open field, especially his signature spin move, remains a fixture of Ohio State lore.

Fans Fire Back

Given that track record, Ohio State supporters were not inclined to let the NBA’s caption slide. Replies flooded in within hours, many of them tagging the league directly.

One fan reminded the NBA that the man in the clip owns what many consider the greatest spin move in college football history. Others kept it short, repeating the word “fan” with a mix of disbelief and laughter before spelling out Miller’s name for anyone still confused. Several responses simply demanded a little respect for a Buckeye legend.

The tone was more playful than angry, but the message was consistent: in Ohio, Braxton Miller is not just another spectator.

The Bigger Picture

The mix-up is a reminder of how quickly college stars can slip out of the national spotlight once their playing days end. Inside Ohio, though, memories run long. Miller’s name still carries weight in Columbus, and with Landon drawing recruiting buzz of his own, the family may not stay anonymous for long.

The NBA may not have recognized him on Wednesday night. Buckeye Nation made sure it won’t forget again.