Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a great start in the 2026-27 season, winning their first three games while posting the best offensive rating in the NBA.

Now, they find themselves as small favorites at home on Tuesday night in a battle with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland looks a lot different from last season, as All-Star Damian Lillard is back and healthy and Ja Morant is two games into his Blazers tenure after an offseason deal with Memphis. The Blazers have only played two games in the 2026-27 season, blowing out Phoenix before picking up a road win over Sacramento.

There’s certainly some hope from the Blazers organization that they'll be a playoff team this season, but can they knock off a Lakers team with title hopes?

So far, the new-look L.A. roster around Doncic has been great, though the Lakers haven’t played a good team yet, beating Golden State, the Clippers and Utah. So, it makes sense that oddsmakers view these teams as pretty equal heading into this matchup in L.A.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s fourth and final NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +2.5 (-110)

Lakers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Blazers: +120

Lakers: -142

Total

235.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Time: 11:00 p.m. EST

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBC

Blazers record: 2-0

Lakers record: 3-0

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Jayson Kent – out

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Scoot Henderson – questionable

Branden Carlson – questionable

John Tonje – out

Chris Youngblood – out

Lakers Injury Report

Walker Kessler – available

Adou Thiero – out

Cameron Carr – out

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Walker Kessler UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-124)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why I’m fading Kessler against this Portland frontcourt:

Lakers big man Walker Kessler has yet to reach 10 rebounds in a game this season, racking up 24 total over his first three games.

While Kessler is playing a major role for Los Angeles, he was limited by foul trouble in his last game, showing that there is some risk to betting on him in the prop market.

Now, Kessler takes on a Portland team that is No. 1 in the league in rebound percentage and has one of the best rebounders in the NBA in Donovan Clingan. While I think the Lakers big man still has a strong game – he’s been a great rim-running threat for Luka Doncic – I still believe this prop is set too high.

Kessler only has 17 total defensive rebounds in three games, and Portland has the highest offensive rebound rate in the NBA through the first two weeks. There’s a chance Kessler gets his first double-digit rebound game of the season, but asking for 11 or more boards is a lot given his start to the 2026-27 season.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

While the betting market views these teams on a relatively similar plane in the 2026-27 season, I don’t feel the same way. I came into this season with the Lakers rated much higher than Portland, especially with the Blazers’ questionable guard defense due to the Morant and Lillard pairing.

So far, the Blazers have been fine, as they blitzed Phoenix at home before they scored 128 points in a win over Sacramento.

Still, I think the ceiling for this team is the No. 6 seed, while the Lakers are a candidate to win 50 games. L.A.’s offense is going to be elite as long as Doncic and Austin Reaves are healthy, and the Lakers match up nicely with this Portland team that plays a smaller starting lineup with Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara on the wing.

The Blazers do have a bunch of wing defenders to throw at Doncic, but nobody has stopped the MVP candidate so far this season. The Lakers went 28-13 at home in the 2025-26 campaign, and Portland did most of its damage against under .500 teams.

I’m going to take the Lakers to win this game at a short price since I entered the season viewing them as the better team. Nothing that has happened over the first two weeks has changed those thoughts.

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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