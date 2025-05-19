Ohio State Football Should Be Most Concerned about This Michigan Newcomer
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have to face the Michigan Wolverines to close the 2025 season, and the matchup hasn't done them any favors over the last half a decade.
Ohio State has lost four straight games to Michigan, keeping a dark cloud over the Ryan Day era despite his national championship win. Now, one would likely say that winning a national championship would trump beating Michigan in the regular season, but in a rivalry this big, losing stings and is remembered until the kickoff of the following season.
For Ohio State, it will have pressure coming into this battle, likely with a College Football Playoff berth looming on if it can overcome its mental blockage against the Wolverines and come out on top despite playing this game on the road.
The Buckeyes will need to keep an eye on five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who ESPN has recently named the top freshman to watch. In an article penned by multiple columnists and with several headlining stories, the World Wide Leader in Sports broke down the top ten freshmen to keep an eye on.
Underwood was No. 1. Here's what Eli Lederman had to say on the matter.
"Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300, shook the sport with his flip from LSU to in-state Michigan 13 days before the early signing period.A four-year starter who threw for 11,488 yards and 152 touchdowns in high school, Underwood is the Wolverines' future under center. Depending on how Fresno Statetransfer passer Mikey Keene settles in, the gifted, 6-4, 208-pound quarterback could challenge to become the program's present as soon as this fall," he wrote.
There was a Buckeyes player in this mix as well. Cornerback Devin Sanchez came in at No. 7 on the list, and he was the third Big Ten player named, behind Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as well.
That said, seeing Sanchez put in work ahead of his battle with Michigan may keep Underwood up at night, if he's even the Wolverines starting quarterback at that time in the season. There's no guarantee Underwood starts as a freshman, but if he does, be sure to keep an eye on how he plays leading up to facing Ohio State, arguably the best defense Michigan will face this season.