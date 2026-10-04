Julian Sayin had One Regret About His Big Throw to Jeremiah Smith

Julian Sayin put together one of his best performances of the season Saturday, completing 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in Ohio State’s 31–14 road win over Iowa. But one of his biggest plays came with a decision he later admitted he might not make again.

Asked about the deep throw to Jeremiah Smith in triple coverage, Sayin didn’t pretend it was a perfect call.

“It was a great catch and, you know, we probably shouldn’t have gone there,” Sayin said. “But he ended up making it right and made a great play.”

Smith’s catch helped turn a risky decision into a highlight. Sayin said the receiver’s talent is only part of what makes him such a reliable target.

“He’s extremely talented,” Sayin told WBNS 10. “But somebody who’s a great worker, you know, a really hard worker and somebody who represents our program the right way.”

Sayin also called Smith a leader for the younger players in the receiver room and across the team. Their chemistry, he said, continues to grow.

Julian also credited the defense for creating strong field position with an early turnover, his teammates for making plays and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for calling a strong game.

“It’s really cool to see, you know, all 11 coming together, playing together...and I think...finding a rhythm, getting into a rhythm, and then Coach Smith continuing to call great plays, it was fun.”

The passing game spread beyond Smith. Sayin highlighted a key play by Devin McCuin on a dig route during a two-minute drive and a big catch by Brandon Inniss.

“That was a huge play in that drive,” Sayin said of Devin’s catch. “And then you see, you know, Brandon making a big catch and, you know, just guys making plays.”

Ohio State’s running backs contributed to the balance, too. Sayin praised their ability to run through contact and play with the physicality head coach Ryan Day wanted to see.

“He wanted them to run angry. I think they did,” Sayin said. “They’re, you know, physical backs, and it was, uh, it was cool to see him today.”

The Buckeyes’ success in two-minute situations also stood out. Sayin said the team practices those scenarios, particularly on Sundays, and keeps working to improve its execution.

“Everyone kind of doing their job and clicking,” Sayin said. “Those are big spots in the game, big situations that, you know, we want to get points for the half.”

Sayin’s growth was also evident when he used his legs. He said his decision to run or stay in the pocket comes down to feeling how much time he has to reach another read.

“It’s just that internal clock of knowing, you know, hey, do I have time to get backside or, you know, we got to kind of get out of here and take off...so it’s, you know, just balancing that.”

Ohio State will look to go to 5-1 when they host Maryland next Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.