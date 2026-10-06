Ryan Day Teases Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Over Unstoppable Trait

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day continues to marvel at just how goodjunior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is.

Smith, who became Ohio State's triple-crown winner in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in school history following a 31-14 road win against the Iowa Hawkeyes last Saturday, Day had a chance to laugh at himself when asked about Smith during Tuesday's media session ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Maryland Terrapins in Columbus Saturday (4:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).

“If it’s one-on-one, he's open. If he's double-covered, he’s sort of open," Day told reporters about Smith. "If he’s triple-covered, he’s covered, so that means somebody's got to be open somewhere else. I say that half-kidding.”

Day said he has seen growth overall from his team. But he isn't the only one who is in awe of Smith's recent abilities.

Guard Luke Montgomery has continued to take it all in when Smith is on the field, making his route-running skills a can't-miss.

Jeremiah Smith's Case For Heisman

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Rashad Godfrey Jr. (7) defends Oct. 3, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s the best player in the country," Montgomery said about Smith. "I don’t know why people think he’s one of the best — no, he’s the best. There shouldn’t be any question about that.”

Montgomery said that if he had a Heisman vote, Smith would get the nod no matter what.

Day admitted he could relate to Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz's frustrations with game planning for Smith. Day recalled another receiver who almost gave him a headache in preparation.

“It was probably that 2020 game against DeVonta Smith [and the Alabama Crimson Tide]," Day said. "He was just unbelievable that year. Heisman Trophy winner. ... He had a hell of a game against us, that's for sure.”

Day showed respect to Maryland despite its recent on-field struggles following a 2-0 start. Even though Ohio State is a little over a week away from playing the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, the focus remains on protecting home-field and beating the Terrapins on Saturday.

"Their scheme and what they do, coordinator with an NFL background, so we got to do a good job of that. But what's the best way to do that? A really good run game, another guy stepping up in other areas."

Day said his biggest goal this week is a clean, as mistake-free a game as possible. The Buckeyes are 9-0 all-time against Maryland, including a 52-51 overtime win in 2018, arguably the series' best game.