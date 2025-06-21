Ohio State Football Superstar Jeremiah Smith Rumored to Have Game-Best College Football Rating
The Ohio State Buckeyes knew they had a star on their hands the moment Jeremiah Smith stepped foot on campus in Columbus. Smith was the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024 and committed to the Buckeyes long before he had to, knowing he wanted to be developed by some of the best in the business.
Smith has been able to do just that under the leadership of Brian Hartline and company. A crucial piece of the puzzle for Ohio State's national championship run a season ago, Smith put up historic numbers as a freshman. He ended the season with multiple Ohio State freshman receiving records and had a Big Ten-high 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
With the EA Sports College Football video game back in action (dropping July 10, 2025, and available for pre-order), Smith is rumored to be the top player in the game, but it still appears to be a rumor if his 98 rating is true or not.
Smith has all the making of the Buckeyes next superstar at the NFL level as well. Coming after now-Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. was in Columbus, the Buckeyes fans have been treated with a continued presence of elite receivers. Smith still has two seasons left at the collegiate level, so he's not going anywhere either. With a new quarterback, likely Julian Sayin, taking the helm, Smith is going to have to step up even more this coming season.
The Buckeyes will kick their season off with the Texas Longhorns at home, a rematch of one of Ohio State's four College Football Playoff battles from a season ago. Texas virtually doubled Smith the entire game, and to some extent, it worked.
Expect to see Smith get creative and find openings, hopefully on his way to a season that allows him to be a 100 overall rating when EA Sports dropped the 2027 college football video game.