Ohio State Football Get Massive Update after Crucial Visit from 5-Star Felix Ojo
The Ohio State Buckeyes don't typically hurt for talent, but they are going to need to juice up their offensive line in the coming years.
The Buckeyes were able to host Felix Ojo this past weekend, and it seemed like he had a good time in Columbus. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound star is playing at Lake Ridge High School and is from Mansfield, Texas, so the Buckeyes are already having to battle the home-state advantage the Longhorns have. Texas is the favorite to land Ojo per 247Sports crystal ball prediction.
Tyler Bowen, Ohio State football's offensive line coach, has been the main one recruiting Ojo, and it would be a massive win for the Buckeyes if he can pull off attracting the star. Ohio State is listed as warm with several other programs, but only a handful of places have been able to get an official visit.
That said, here's what Ojo said stood out, and the Buckeyes clear display of faith in their locker room and on social media last year may have helped their cause in potentially landing the star.
Ojo has many visits coming up with Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma in the coming weeks. He had been to Florida prior to coming up to Columbus, so it has been a travel-filled start to summer for Ojo.
He is ranked by 247Sports as the best offensive tackle in the Class of 2026 and the 5th-best player nationally. He comes in on the normal scoring as the second-best player from the state of Texas, yet in the composite scoring, he is the best player in the state, one known for its high-caliber football talent.
The Buckeyes don't have a top-ten player locked up for the Class of 2026, with Bralan Womack, the safety from Mississippi, likely being their first win at No. 12, although he's still just rumored to Ohio State. Adding a player like Ojo would be key for Ojo and the Buckeyes' future.
Let's hope this past weekend won the star lineman over as he's widely projected to end up at Texas.