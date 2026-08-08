Ohio State Lands Five-Star Quarterback Christopher Vargas

Ohio State is getting ready for the 2026 season, but it got a nice little surprise for the 2028 campaign.

According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.com, Christopher Vargas, the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2028 class, committed to Ohio State. Vargas chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, Virginia Tech and several other schools.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Christopher Vargas has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 205 QB chose the Buckeyes over Oregon and Virginia Tech



He’s ranked as the No. 1 QB in the 2028 Rivals300 🌰https://t.co/B9LYkHwGG8 pic.twitter.com/adnXgt7ZEQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 8, 2026

"Just the coaching staff and the place they're at, the culture, they have everything that is great for me and the right fit for me," Vargas said of his decision, via Rivals.com's Steve Wiltfong. "I think Ohio State is the place that can develop me the best."

The 6-foot-4 quarterback is from Danvers, Mass and he attends St. John's Prep in Massachusetts.

Ryan Day knows how to get the best out of his quarterbacks

Ohio State's head coach, Ryan Day, has been one of the best quarterback developers in college football for nearly a decade. Many quarterbacks believe he can help them reach their full potential, which is why Vargas chose the Buckeyes.

"I think it's because of the mindset he brings to the game," Vargas added. "It's not just throw you in there; you have to go play under fire. He develops you into that best person and best player you want to be."

Ever since Day took over as the sole offensive coordinator in 2018, he has achieved great success with quarterbacks. Day helped develop Dwayne Haskins into a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. During the 2019 season, which was Day's first as Ohio State head coach, he worked with Justin Fields, turning him into a first-round pick in 2021. Two years later, C.J. Stroud was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Houston Texans.

The 47-year-old head coach has also experienced success with quarterbacks taken later in the draft. He won a national championship with Will Howard as quarterback in 2024, who was a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

Day is aiming to turn Julian Sayin into a first-round pick next April. After Sayin, Tavien St. Clair is expected to take over as the starting quarterback next season and might follow a similar path to success to that of the other quarterbacks Day has worked with in the past.

There is a good chance that Vargas will be the most talented quarterback that Day will have the opportunity to work with. Although Vargas is still two seasons away from being in Columbus, he might emerge as one of the next great Ohio State quarterbacks.