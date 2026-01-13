Ohio State lands two former five stars in transfer portal

When mentioning the areas of need in 2026 for Ohio State, the topic of defensive line comes up. The Buckeyes are set to lose four of the most productive members of that line in Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Kayden McDonald, and Arvell Reese.

The holes were forming at one of the strongest points of the Buckeyes team this past season, but two new commitments are set to bolster the d-line.

Alabama transfer defensive lineman James Smith and edge rusher Qua Russaw have committed to Ohio State.

Smith and Russaw were ranked as five-stars coming out of Montgomery, Alabama.

Smith was ranked as the No. 1 interior defensive lineman on 247 Sports and the 7th-ranked overall player in the transfer portal.

He enters with one season left of eligibility, as in his junior year, he racked up 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 28 total tackles, and a pass defended. In his time with the Crimson Tide, Smith totaled double-digit tackles for loss and 50 total tackles.

In 2025, he started over 12 games for Alabama, where his strength and first-step quickness stood out at his 6’3”, 297 lb frame. Smith's best game came against Louisiana-Monroe, where he showed out with four total tackles, three of them going for a loss.

Qua Russaw was ranked as the 10th best edge rusher in the portal and a top 60 player overall, according to 247 Sports.

Russaw’s best year with the Tide came in 2024, when he totaled 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble versus Georgia in the fourth quarter.

Alabama’s defensive coordinator Cade Wommack called Russaw the “most gifted linebacker that we have coming off the edge” in 2024.

Russaw is a player who can rush the passer on the edge with his 6’2”, 243 lb body, but can also drop back and roam in coverage as a linebacker, as shown with his two picks.

These two pickups for the Buckeyes are now the crown jewels of their class, after picking up Earl Little Jr. yesterday on the back end. Adding this pair will start the rebuild of the defense.

Smith and Russaw will be able to start immediately for a Buckeyes defense that needs some veterans and sure-fire guys. I would not expect Ohio State to be done with either of the parts of the trenches, though, as there are still holes to fill.