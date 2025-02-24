Insider Unveils Irritating Prediction for Ohio State's 2025 Schedule

Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes fans probably won't like this prediction for the team's 2025 college football schedule.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still basking in the glory of their national championship, so they probably aren't thinking a whole lot about the 2025 college football season just yet.

But before you know it, the summer months will be here, and the new campaign will be preparing to get underway. So it's never too early to talk about the schedule, right?

Well, Scott Dochterman of The Athletic has already revealed a pretty wild prediction for Ohio State's 2025 slate and thinks that the Buckeyes could play a Big Ten foe on a Friday night.

"So, Fox could maximize its choices by drafting the 104th edition of Ohio State-Illinois into Friday prime time and then air the 99th installment of the Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry on Big Noon," Dochterman wrote. "Ohio State-Illinois would have the potential to set a Friday ratings record for Fox; last year’s high was 4.21 million viewers for Illinois-Nebraska."

What we do know is that the Buckeyes will be playing Illinois in Week 7 in the middle of October, and it will be on the road. The matchup is currently earmarked for Oct. 11, which is a Saturday, but that is always subject to change.

Much was made about Ohio State playing a ton of noon games this past season, so Buckeyes fans are surely tired of having wonky schedules. Playing the Fighting Illini on a Friday evening probably won't do much to ease their frustrations.

Illinois is also really good, as it went 10-3 and defeated South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl this past year, so this won't be a cakewalk for Ohio State.

Matthew Schmidt
