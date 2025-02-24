Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Two Incoming Freshmen

The Ohio State Buckeyes have received a major update on two of their incoming freshmen.

Evan Massey

North Shore defensive back Devin Sanchez (6) runs off the field in the third quarter of the 6A UIL high school football semifinal game at the Pfield in Pflugerville, Saturday, December 9, 2023. North Shore defeated Westlake 23-14, knocking them out of the playoffs.
North Shore defensive back Devin Sanchez (6) runs off the field in the third quarter of the 6A UIL high school football semifinal game at the Pfield in Pflugerville, Saturday, December 9, 2023. North Shore defeated Westlake 23-14, knocking them out of the playoffs. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to welcome in a new crop of freshmen during the 2025 college football season. Once again, Ryan Day was able to lock up an large number of elite recruits.

Among those recruits are five-star defensive back Devin Sanchez and five-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn. Both players are expected to have a chance to make a major impact right off the bat.

Following their national championship win, Ohio State is losing a lot of talent to the NFL. They will need young players to step up in order to fill all of the departures.

With that being said, both Sanchez and Pettijohn are receiving major feedback already.

On3 Sports analysts Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos pointed out both players who are already making their presence known.

“[Linebacker] Riley Pettijohn and [cornerback] Devin Sanchez are doing very, very well. The freaks of the crew. [Strength] Coach Mick [Mariotti] has called them dudes’ dudes," they wrote. “Devin has the length, athleticism, and mindset, too. He’s all about it.”

Needless to say, this brings excitement for the Buckeyes. Both Sanchez and Pettijohn were among the top defensive players in the country. The fact that they're already turning heads bodes well for tem.

Ohio State will need both players to play a role. The Buckeyes are losing Cody Simon at linebacker and Denzel Burke is leaving from the cornerback group. Perhaps these two young players can fill those voids.

At this point in time, it's still early to know what the defense will look like in 2025. New defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will have to figure out what he wants to do with the group and who he wants on the field.

It will be interesting to see if either Pettijohn, Sanchez, or both end up seeing legitimate playing time in their freshman seasons.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Expert Makes Major Ohio State Buckeyes' QB Prediction

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Made Strong Statement About His Future

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Officially Out of Running for 5-Star QB

MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Could Be NFL Offseason Trade Candidate

MORE: ESPN Shares Major Comparison for Top Ohio State Buckeyes' Commit

Published
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News