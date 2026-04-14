Ohio State Linebacker Payton Pierce Dreamed of This Moment and Now He’s Living It

The moment still sticks with Payton Pierce.

“When I was [injured] on a scooter watching everyone play as a true freshman, I dreamed about being this guy where I’m at right now,” Pierce said.

That version of Pierce, sidelined, waiting, watching, feels far removed from where he stands today. “It’s been a lot of long days, long nights since being on that scooter,” Pierce said. “But I’m super grateful for it.”

That journey has collided with a major transition inside the Buckeyes defense. With veterans like Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese gone, Pierce has stepped into a more central role, not just as a player, but as a voice within the unit.

“Definitely, I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job this past winter leading,” Pierce said. “It takes time because you’ve got to build trust with all the new guys.”

And there are plenty of them. “It was a little weird just how many new guys we had,” Pierce said. “But our strength coaches and whole staff did a good job of getting us all together, building this team.”

The responsibility shows up immediately once the ball is snapped.

“Just getting guys lined up and stuff,” Pierce said of handling communication duties. “Obviously I’ve got to get better just like everything.”

The challenge is not just the number of new faces, it is the adjustment that comes with it. “You’ve got young guys coming in who don’t know anything, guys stepping into new roles, and transfers learning new terminology…It’s just coming together.”

One of those additions, transfer linebacker Christian Alliegro, has already made his presence felt. “He’s a very physical player,” Pierce said. “He brings a lot of juice. It’s really fun having him out there.”

Still, for Pierce, growth in this role is about consistency more than anything else.

“Take every day one day at a time and live in the present,” Pierce said, recalling advice from Styles. “He was in the moment every single day.”

Pierce is now applying that mindset in his own way, while continuing to build trust with a room still coming together. “I’ve learned from the best…I get to be around the best of the best.”

That confidence is rooted in what he showed last season, even in a limited role. “I feel like I had a good amount of production for the limited snaps I had,” Pierce said. “I know what I messed up on, I know what I did wrong, but I know what I did good, too.”

Now, the opportunity he once imagined is no longer something in the distance.

“I dreamed about being a starting linebacker at a big time program,” Pierce said. “And it’s here now.”