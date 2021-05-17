Dozens More Sue Ohio State Over Dr. Richard Strauss Sexual Abuse Scandal

Two new lawsuits were filed on Monday over the university’s failure to address and stop abuse.

According to a report from the Associated Press, dozens of men are suing Ohio State over the university’s failure to address and stop sexual abuse by former team doctor Richard Strauss, echoing the claims of more than 400 others who allege they were groped during medical exams or while seeking treatment.

Two new lawsuits were filed in federal court on Monday from at least 39 plaintiffs who participated in varsity sports such as football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, ice hockey, track and field, lacrosse, volleyball, gymnastics and swimming and diving, as well as one former student who was treated by Strauss at the university health center.

"With this suit, plaintiffs seek to hold OSU accountable for its failures, and to ensure that something like this can never happen again," lawyers wrote.

A investigation in 2019 revealed that Strauss – who died by suicide in 2005 – sexually abused at least 177 students during his 20 years as an athletic and student health doctor from 1979-1998 and that school officials repeatedly failed to act.

Ohio State has publicly apologized and offered a monetary resolution for survivors, including nearly $47 million in settlements and an individual settlement program that would pay $252,000 per plaintiff in five other active lawsuits.

Asked for comment on the new cases, an Ohio State spokesperson referred the Associated Press back to previous statements, which includes the following from university president Kristina M. Johnson.

“The university has condemned Strauss’ reprehensible conduct and expressed its appreciation to survivors for coming forward,” Johnson said last October. “Our work toward restorative justice continues.”

-----

-----

