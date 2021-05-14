Sports Illustrated home
Ohio State’s Nov. 27 Game Against Michigan To Kick Off At Noon On FOX

The Game will once again be in its traditional noon time slot.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State’s rivalry game with Michigan will kick off in its traditional time slot of noon and be televised nationally on FOX, the network announced on Friday afternoon.

The Buckeyes have won eight straight games in the series, which was not played last fall following a coronavirus outbreak within the Wolverines’ program.

The all-time series still favors Michigan, 58-51-6, but Ohio State has closed the gap considerably in recent years by winning 16 of the last 18 meetings – not including the victory during the vacated 2010 season. In fact, the rivalry is the closest it’s been since 1906, when the Wolverines held a 7-0-1 lead.

The news comes just one day after it was revealed that the Sept. 11 matchup with Oregon will also start at 12 p.m. ET, the earliest game the Ducks will have played in at least the last 40 years.

The network also announced the season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2 will be broadcast on FOX, though the time has not yet been determined.

That’s the only other game on the Buckeyes’ 2021 schedule with a channel or time slot. 

