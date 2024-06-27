Ohio State Offense Given Top 5 Rating on EA Sports College Football 25
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best offenses in the country.
Almost every position on the roster is stocked with talent, whether it be quarterback, receiver, offensive line, or somewhere else. However, the Buckeyes received a lower-than-expected rating in EA Sports' upcoming video game, "College Football 25."
Good news: Ohio State's offense is one of the five best in the game. Bad news: the Buckeyes are not even a 90 overall.
Ohio State was given an offensive rating of 89, despite their abundance of talent. Each of the four schools ranked ahead of the Buckeyes had an overall in the 90s: Texas (91), Alabama (91), Oregon (94) and Georgia (94).
Don't get it twisted, an 89 overall is still solid. However, it seems a little underwhelming for a team some betting sites still project to be the 2025 College Football Playoff national champions.
One possible reason for Ohio State's low mark is their on-going position battles, primarily at quarterback. It is hard to rate an offense when any one of five quarterbacks could be behind center.
Senior Kansas State transfer Will Howard is the likely favorite to win the starting role, but the rest of the quarterback room is still in the hunt.
Returners like junior Devin Brown and sophomore Lincoln Keinholz are eager for another shot at proving themselves, while freshmen Air Noland and Julian Sayin want to make a great first impression with Buckeye Nation.
Day is on the record saying he wants to have a starter chosen before the season-opening game against Akron. Should this deadline be kept, Ohio State fans will know the name of their new signal-caller sometime within the next 65 days.