Earl Little Jr. Explains Ohio State's Different Competition Level Than Alabama

Halfway through Spring, Earl Little Jr. is already speaking like someone fully immersed in Ohio State’s culture. And for the Alabama transfer, the biggest difference is not subtle.

“Literally with everything you’re doing at Ohio State, you’re going to compete,” Little said. “You have to bring your best every single day.”

That mindset has helped him settle in quickly. From the moment he arrived in Columbus, Little said the staff made it clear what his role would be, and more importantly, gave him the freedom to play within it.

“Just the role they brought me here to play,” Little said. “They’re allowing me to play free and just play my game. Not doing anything outside of the scheme, but playing within it and playing fast.”

That balance between structure and freedom has translated into early comfort on the field. Little has moved around the defense throughout spring, embracing a versatile role that allows him to impact the game in multiple ways.

“They got me in moving pieces. I’m not just at one spot,” Little said. “It’s like plug and play. Whatever you need, I’ll be able to do it and execute at a high level.”

A Different Level of Competition

Little has experienced three of college football’s premier programs, first at Florida State, then Alabama and now at Ohio State. When asked directly about the difference, his answer centered on daily intensity.

“At Alabama, we didn’t compete in the weight room how we do here,” Little said. “That’s something I’ve never been a part of…that’s definitely a separating factor…the level of competition day in and day out is second to none.”

It is a detail, but one that speaks to a larger theme. At Ohio State, competition is built into everything, not just game days or practice reps.

Buying Into a Pro Approach

Little said Ohio State has matched exactly what he expected from a development standpoint.

“A pro approach to things,” he said. “The way they teach, it’s conceptual. It makes it easy for us to break it down and consume it, and it allows us to go out there and play fast.”

That level of professionalism has helped him accelerate his transition despite only being on campus a short time.

“I’ve only been here a couple of months, and I love playing for Coach P already,” Earl said of Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. “I’m ready to go to war for my brothers and the whole coaching staff.”

Having already spent time at multiple high level programs, Little believes that experience has helped him find his voice quickly in the locker room. “I know what it takes…I’ve been around a lot of great dudes and a lot of great places.”

Little said he was told early on that he would be expected to step into a leadership role, especially with the departure of key veterans in the secondary.

“They needed me to step up and be a leader in the room,” Little said. “Bring the younger guys along and have us all playing for one another.”

He has approached that responsibility through preparation.

“Being the first guy in and the last one to leave. Staying locked in on the playbook so other guys can rely on me.”

Earl had the option to pursue the NFL before deciding to return to college. Ultimately, the decision came down to development. “I wanted to be able to read offenses quicker and diagnose things before they even happen. I feel like I’m in the right place to do that.”

