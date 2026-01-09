Ohio State's Bo Jackson announces decision on future with Buckeyes

Ohio State's star freshman running back, Bo Jackson, isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

After a few days of speculation regarding his potential departure, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz reported on Friday that Jackson plans to return to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State True Freshman All-American RB Bo Jackson plans to return to Ohio State for the 2026 season, sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports.



Jackson ran for 1,090 yards and 6 TDs this season on 6.1 ypc.

Jackson had a pivotal season, rushing for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games. He didn't play in Week 1 against Texas but quickly made an impact in Week 2 against Grambling. By the time Ohio State faced Washington in Week 4, he had established himself as the Buckeyes' primary running back.

Jackson's return is significant for Ohio State in many ways

Ohio State needed Jackson to make a significant return, especially since several of its running backs won't be returning next season. James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon have entered the transfer portal, while CJ Donaldson Jr. is out of eligibility after playing three seasons at West Virginia before transferring to the Buckeyes.

If Ohio State had lost Jackson to the transfer portal, replacing him would have been quite a challenge. Currently, there aren't many standout running backs available, and the Buckeyes are struggling to land top-tier transfer portal talent.

The Buckeyes couldn’t afford to look for a running back in the transfer portal, especially with so many other positions that Ohio State has to address.

Jackson could break out next season

Ohio State has reasons to be optimistic about Jackson's potential standout season in 2026. While it’s often tough for a true freshman to step into a major role, Jackson has done an impressive job embracing his position. With another year of experience in college football, everything he learned during his freshman season could translate into a remarkable sophomore campaign.

The Buckeyes will need to put up a solid number of points next season if they aim to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs. With most of their defenders likely to head to the NFL Draft, Ohio State will rely on a large number of new players. As a result, the offense will have to step up and carry the team during the first several games of the season.

Jackson could play a massive role in getting Ohio State on the board early in games, which could let the defense have time to settle in.

Ohio State is set to face Texas in Austin during Week 2, and this matchup could be a pivotal moment for Jackson. To help Ohio State secure a victory, he'll need to deliver a standout performance.