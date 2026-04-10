Ohio State Sends Five Buckeyes to NFL Draft in Pittsburgh As First-Round Buzz Builds

The clock is ticking. The 2026 NFL Draft is now just two weeks away, set for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, and Ohio State will have five players in attendance when it begins.

For Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Carnell Tate, and Kayden McDonald, that means more than just being in the room. It means they are expected to be chosen early.

The NFL has become increasingly selective with its draft invites, typically reserving those green room spots for prospects with a legitimate chance to be selected in the first round. While there are still occasional cases of players waiting longer than expected, the league has made a conscious effort in recent years to avoid those uncomfortable moments for players and their families.

That is what makes this group feel different, and it is where Kayden McDonald becomes especially interesting.

Of all the Buckeyes heading to Pittsburgh, he may be the one gaining the most from that invite. His mock draft range has hovered right on the edge of the first round, but being included suggests teams may already see him on the earlier side of those projections.

In a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft, Matt Verderame projects multiple Buckeyes comfortably inside the first round, including Arvell Reese at No. 2, Carnell Tate at No. 5, Caleb Downs at No. 7 and Sonny Styles at No. 8.

He also slots Kayden McDonald at No. 22 overall, reinforcing the idea that Ohio State could realistically produce five first-round picks. Of all the Buckeyes heading to Pittsburgh, he may be the most intriguing.

McDonald's mock draft range has hovered anywhere from the high teens to early second round. However, most every post-Pro Day mock lists the 6'2, 326-pound defensive tackle right on the edge of the first round. With Kayden taking the stage, it likely suggests teams may already see him on the earlier side of those projections.

Could there be a surprise sixth first-round pick?

While it is not expected, it is at least worth noting, especially if there is an early run at certain positions.

Max Klare and Davison Igbinosun are generally seen as Friday or early Saturday picks, but it does not take much for that to change.

If teams start making a run at tight end or corner earlier than expected, both could realistically find themselves hearing their names called by the commissioner on Thursday night instead.