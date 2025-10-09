Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith shouts out rest of offense amid breakouts
Does Jeremiah Smith have any flaws?
The second-year wideout for the Ohio State Buckeyes has been a critical piece to the offense amid the team's 5-0, undefeated start to the 2025 season. He currently has an incredible 463 yards on 35 receptions, good enough for six touchdowns and nearly 92.6 yards per game.
However, it isn't just him who is having an incredible season. Quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the top passers in the nation, the running back room has a two-headed monster in CJ Donaldson and Bo Jackson, counterpart Carnell Tate is exploding in recent games and the defense is on pace to have the best campaign in history.
This isn't a one dimensional team. And more importantly, this isn't a selfish team.
In a recent interview with the media, Smith talked about the amount of attention he is receiving from opposing teams and how that is freeing up other options on the offense.
Against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a memorable moment was made when the defense threw nearly five defenders his way, freeing up Tate. The decision by the Minnesota defense resulted in a nearly wide-open score for his counterpart.
"When that happened, I seen all them run at me, I just started laughing in they face, and I just threw my hand up 'cause I knew it was a touchdown," Smith said.
Tate was exceptional this past weekend in the Buckeyes' fifth win of the season. He hauled in nine receptions for a season-high 183 yards and one touchdown. He has now scored a touchdown in all but one game this season. Smith wasn't held too quietly either as he brought down seven catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
No matter who an opposing team tries to gameplan for, the Buckeyes have another weapon to counter with.
"Whatever you want to do to take me out, Carnell Tate is gonna kill you, the run game is gonna kill you, the tight ends are gonna kill you," Smith said.
On the year, Tate is up to 24 receptions, 435 yards and four touchdowns, all marks sitting just behind Smith. However, he does lead the team in yards per reception with an average of 18.1.
The offense as a whole is currently averaging 279.8 passing yards and 171.6 rushing yards per game. That adds up to a total of 451.4 offensive yards per game, showing a very balanced approach for the No. 1 nationally ranked team.
Smith mentioned the tight end room, which has been overshadowed at times this season due to the other firey piece on the offense.
Currently, the Buckeyes have a trio with Max Klare, Will Kacmarek and Jelani Thurman, all of which have over 50 yards receiving on the season. Klare leads the charge with 11 receptions for 137 yards and one touchdown, with Kacmarek and Thurman combining for nine catches, 126 yards and two scores.
The ability of second-year quarterback Sayin to get this many players involved in the offense is a recipe for success.
If Smith and Tate can keep this dynamic duo alive, and if the rest of the offense can stay fluid, the Ohio State Buckeyes are going to remain the team to beat in the country.
They next look to take on the Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 11, with kickoff slotted for 12:00 p.m. on the road.