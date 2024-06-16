Ohio State's Neal Shipley Joins Elite Company by Winning 2024 U.S. Open Low Amateur Title
Ohio State Buckeyes golfer Neal Shipley has had a year of which most in his position could only dream.
On Sunday, Shipley won the 2024 U.S. Open's low amateur title. The Buckeyes star recalled competing in both the Open and The Masters as an amateur, saying he is now ready for a professional career.
"It's been wild," Shipley said. "It's been something that maybe three, four years ago I didn't think was possible, and to accomplish all this has just been phenomenal. Just the stuff of dreams really as an amateur to do everything I've done. I think I've checked all the boxes now."
Shipley was paired with Florida State's Luke Clayton for the final round of the Open on Sunday. The two matched each other for most of the day until the 16th hole, which Clayton bogeyed and Shipley birdied.
With two holes remaining, Shipley (+5) had a two-stroke lead on Clayton (+7). A Shipley bogey on the 17th brought things closer for Clayton, but Shipley would secure the win +6 to +8 after parring the 18th (which the Seminole bogeyed).
Shipley is now one of only ten golfers in history to win low amateur at both the U.S. Open and The Masters in a single year. Others to accomplish this impressive feat include Phil Mickelson (1991), Matt Kuchar (1998), and Ohio State legend Jack Nicklaus (1960).
Norway's Viktor Hovland was the most recent person to sweep the two majors (until Shipley) back in 2019.
Shipley will tee off his professional career next week at the Victoria Open in Victoria, British Colombia. The event, which begins the North American section of PGA Tour Americas, will feature two other Ohio State alums: Maxwell Moldovan and Caleb Ramirez.