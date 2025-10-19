Ohio State's Ryan Day and Buckeyes players sound off after Wisconsin shutout
In 1993, "Jurassic Park" was released, Bill Clinton was sworn in as the 42nd president of the United States, and Ryan Day was 14 years old.
That was the last time there was a scoring defense as dominant as Ohio State’s, only allowing 41 points through seven games this season.
The Buckeyes improved to 7-0 in their 34-0 thrashing of the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, with multiple players setting career highs.
Wisconsin went into the game averaging the sixth-worst scoring offense in the country with 15.5, but shutouts don’t come by often.
“I hope nobody is getting used to that because, like, that doesn’t just happen. This is a lot of hard work that gets put in,” head coach Ryan Day said.
It was Ohio State’s first shutout since week two against Grambling State.
Stopping the run was a point of emphasis for the Buckeyes' defense during the week, limiting the Badgers’ offense to 95 rushing yards on 31 attempts.
Wisconsin’s second drive came to a halt early on when Sonny Styles picked off Hunter Simmons, giving the Ohio State offense a favorable spot on the field.
“When the defense is playing like that and creating turnovers on a short field, that helps us get a fast start,” Day said.
Ohio State limited the Badgers to only 194 total yards, with 50 of them coming on the last drive of the game for Wisconsin when the Buckeyes were rotating in backups.
Two quarterbacks got playing time in their battle with the No. 1 team, combining for only 49 total passing yards, unable to crack through the stout Ohio State secondary.
Six different Buckeye defenders recorded at least one tackle for loss, headlined by linebacker Arvell Reese, who was a disruptor on the edge the entire day.
The nation’s top-scoring defense lowered its average even more, dropping from 6.8 points per game to 5.9.
Other highlights from the blowout included Julian Sayin tossing four touchdowns on 36 completions and 393 passing yards, setting career highs across the board.
He has improved his completion percentage to 80 percent on the season, still leading the nation.
“I’m really just playing one game at a time and trying to do my best to execute the offense and keep improving,” Sayin said. “I think our offense is all about just keep improving week by week. We’re not where we want to be yet.”
Sayin was not the only Buckeye to stand out on offense, however.
After fellow receiver Brandon Inniss momentarily left the game, Carnell Tate filled in at the slot, ran a post route, and grabbed a jump ball in between two Wisconsin defenders while his helmet fell off for a 33-yard touchdown.
“It was just a great ball from Julian for giving the chance to go up there and make the play,” Tate said. “There just happened to be two defenders up there, I just went up there and grabbed the ball.”
Tate not only displayed catch-of-the-year material, but also had six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in his breakout campaign.
“He’s playing himself to be, again, a first-rounder, an All-American,” Day said. “He’s just a different style of player than Jeremiah, but he’s just as dangerous and just as good.”
It was clear that Ohio State wanted to lean into the passing game, as Wisconsin’s weakness has been its secondary, ranked sixteenth in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed per game.
“We wanted to come out and throw the ball more in this game and try to get a feel for where we really are in the passing game because we’re gonna need both here down the stretch,” Day said.
The Badgers held down the rushing attack of the Buckeyes, playing to their strength on defense.
The conference’s top five run defense held the Buckeyes to only 98 rushing yards, bottling up the lead back Bo Jackson for 26 on the ground with 2.6 yards per carry.
“We left some meat on the bone in the run game, for sure, but to see us throw the ball the way we did is a big step in the right direction,” Day said.
The Buckeyes’ defense has been lights out, in addition to an offense that has slowly been evolving, which sets Ohio State up well for a testing November schedule.
The Buckeyes will rest up on their bye next week before hosting the sliding Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 1.