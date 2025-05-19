Ohio State Buckeyes Make Offer to Freakish 5-Star Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are at it again, making a push for yet another top recruit in what seems like a never-ending cycle for the defending national champions.
This time, Ohio State is looking at an elite cornerback, as the Buckeyes have made an offer to five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson. Dobson confirmed the offer in a social media post.
Dobson — a class of 2027 recruit — is the third-ranked cornerback and the sixth-ranked player in the country overall, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Hailing from Fort Mill, S.C., Dobson is a freakish athlete possessing terrific speed and a strong frame at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds.
While the cornerback position wasn't a major problem for Ohio State in 2024, it actually wasn't one of the team's most stout areas, as Denzel Ward struggled in his senior year, and Davison Igbinosun seemed to be perpetually drawing penalty flags.
Obviously, Dobson won't be available to the Buckeyes for another couple of years, but if they are able to land him, it would provide some relief moving forward knowing that they could boast one of the best corners in the nation come 2027.
Of course, wooing Dobson won't be an easy feat for Ohio State, as the Catawba Ridge High School product has drawn interest from a plethora of schools, including — but not limited to — Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.
Not surprisingly, Dobson is highly sought after, but Ryan Day has worked plenty of recruiting magic before. Let's see if he can do it again.
