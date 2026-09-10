One Position Ryan Day Still Needs To Figure Out for Ohio State Football

Ohio State entered the season believing it had an experienced offensive line.

One game later, Ryan Day is already considering changes—and right tackle is the position to watch.

What went wrong against Ball State

Phillip Daniels started at right tackle against Ball State, but Ohio State shuffled its offensive line during the game. Captain Austin Siereveld attributed some of Daniels’ early issues to first-game nerves and jitters.

“Everyone has that, and it’s just human nature,” Siereveld said about Daniels. “And I was talking to him, we just got to get on the same page, just keep rolling with each other, and just talk things out. And if he has any questions, just let us know. But it wasn’t anything crazy, and we know we’re going to have to fix it.”

Siereveld moved from right guard to right tackle in Daniels’ place, while Gabe VanSickle entered at right guard. Daniels ultimately returned to the game.

Austin Siereveld provides another option at right tackle

Ohio State has been preparing for the possibility of Siereveld playing tackle in practice, but Saturday marked his first time playing right tackle in a game. He wasn't satisfied with his performance.

“It was a little different,” Siereveld said. “I had to get my rhythm … it wasn't pretty. I definitely want to take all those reps back.”

Siereveld also wasn't happy with the offensive line's overall performance, saying the Buckeyes weren't playing as a connected unit and were caught off guard by Ball State's movement up front.

If Ohio State decides to move Siereveld to right tackle, VanSickle could become an option at right guard. Siereveld credited VanSickle for his performance after being called upon against Ball State.

“He had a good game,” Siereveld said. “He’s just a very big person, very violent, physical.”

Joshua Padilla provides another option at right guard if Ohio State decides to move Siereveld outside. That leaves Day with multiple possibilities on the right side of the offensive line: stick with Daniels at right tackle and Siereveld at right guard, or move Siereveld to tackle and turn to VanSickle or Padilla at guard.

Texas raises the stakes at right tackle

Pass protection became a major problem for Ohio State at the worst possible time last season. Those struggles haven't been forgotten inside the offensive line room.

“We know how last season ended, and we know that's in the back of our minds, that we can't play that way,” Siereveld said. “That's just bad football up front.”

With No. 4 Texas waiting on Saturday, Day doesn't have much time to determine whether Daniels remains the answer at right tackle or Siereveld becomes the Buckeyes' best option.