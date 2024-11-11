Eagles Named Best Fit for Ohio State Star Playmaker
There are quite a few Ohio State Buckeyes stars who are expected to be playing on Sunday's next season. It is those stars who are currently playing to bring a national championship to Columbus.
At this point in the season, Ohio State truly looks like they have a chance to win a championship. They have a lot of work to do, but the talent is obviously there for them to accomplish their goal.
One of those stars is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka could have left school after last season and been drafted into the NFL. Instead, he opted to stay and had unfinished business to attend to.
Now, he has a chance to deliver the championship that he wanted so bad and then move on to playing professional football.
Pro Football Network took a look at Egbuka's NFL future and even listed some of the best fits for him at the next level. They suggested the Philadelphia Eagles as a top potential landing spot for Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"DeVonta Smith — 25 receptions, 301 yards — has been solid, but after that, no other Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver even has 10 catches on the season. The injury to A.J. Brown hasn’t helped nor has the deal for Jahan Dotson looked fruitful. Ultimately, the Eagles look like a team that could use depth at this position."
So far this season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka has put together a strong season. He has caught 47 passes for 587 yards and eight touchdowns.
There are a couple of concerns with him. Every single NFL team looks for consistency. That is one area that Egbuka has not been great this season.
As far as his fit with the Eagles, Egbuka would slide in perfectly. He could easily be an elite slot wideout for Philadelphia. Egbuka's presence would give the Eagles a legitimate three-headed wide receiver monster.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Egbuka finishes out the season with Ohio State. If he can close out the year strong, he'll have a very good chance to be a first-round pick.
Should he be available when Philadelphia is on the clock, the two sides would make an awful lot of sense for each other.