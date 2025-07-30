Prices for Ohio State-Texas Matchup Will Blow Your Mind
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to face the Texas Longhorns in their season opener, a rematch of last year's Cotton Bowl where Ohio State topped Texas to punch its ticket to the National Championship Game.
The Buckeyes and Longhorns are once again viewed as two of the top teams in the country heading into 2025, and Texas is actually generally considered the better squad this time around. At least in terms of ready talent.
Regardless, this is obviously a huge matchup, so all eyes will be on this Big Ten-SEC clash on Aug. 30. And not surprisingly, the price of admission is astronomical.
Right now, the cheapest ticket to Ohio Stadium for this game is $2,800. Yes, the cheapest.
So, yeah: even if you want to sit in the nosebleeds for this one, you better have a lot of cash saved up, and you better not need it for anything else in the near future.
The Buckeyes and Longhorns could very well meet twice this year, as both squads could very well be in the College Football Playoff again next winter. So when you think about it, this could technically comprise a potential National Championship Game preview.
Ohio State has plenty of question marks going into the new season after losing so many of its top players to the NFL Draft, but the Buckeyes are still talented enough to compete for a title yet again. Meanwhile, everyone is waiting to see what a full season from Texas quarterback Arch Manning will look like.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Quarterback Being Compared to Joe Burrow
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Harsh Warning
MORE: NFL Star Revisits Scathing Comments on Ohio State Coach Ryan Day
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Stars Take Aim at SEC With Pointed Claim
MORE: Ohio State Secures Thrilling Visit With Mammoth 5-Star WR Recruit