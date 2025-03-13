Ryan Day, Ohio State Stars to Grace Cover of College Football 26
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won a national championship, so it should come as no surprise that some of their best players are becoming more recognizable.
While Ohio State is losing a ton of its players to the NFL Draft next month, the Buckeyes still have a handful of returning stars for next season, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs.
As a matter of fact, Smith, Downs and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day all flew to the Rose Bowl this week to take part in a photo shoot for EA Sports' video game College Football 26, via Pete Nakos of On 3.
The Buckeyes trio were among many athletes and coaches that headed to Pasadena, as EA Sports will be rolling out multiple covers for the game.
Smith established himself as one of the most electrifying weapons in the country this past season, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns during his freshman campaign.
The 19-year-old actually exceeded the lofty expectations that were placed upon him heading into 2024, so it will definitely be compelling to see what he does for an encore next season.
Meanwhile, Downs transferred over from Alabama and put together a very solid debut campaign in Columbus, registering 49 tackles, eight tackles for loss. a couple of interceptions and six passes defended.
Then, there's Day, who was on the hot seat multiple times over the past year only to lead Ohio State to its first national title in a decade. Day is now 70-10 as Buckeyes head coach, representing the best active winning percentage among FBS coaches.
