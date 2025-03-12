Ohio State Can Thank Nick Saban for Heisman Hopeful QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes just completed their first national championship run in a decade, and it was thanks much in part to the superb play of quarterback Will Howard throughout the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately, Howard had only one year of eligibility after transferring over from Kansas State last year, so the 23-year-old is heading to the NFL Draft next month.
Obviously, that leaves a rather massive void under center for Ohio State, as Howard is going to be a difficult act to follow.
But the Buckeyes may very well be in great hands with former five-star recruit Julian Sayin, who is widely viewed as the favorite to win the starting quarterback job in 2025.
The funny thing is, Ohio State almost never had Sayin. The 19-year-old originally committed to Alabama in late 2022 and planned on joining the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2024, but then, a jarring event occurred: Nick Saban retired.
This caused Sayin to weigh his future at Alabama, and while the Solana Beach, Ca. native initially wanted to stay put, Ohio State was able to convince him to flip to Columbus.
Had Saban not decided to call it quits following the 2023 college football season, Sayin almost certainly would not have entered the transfer portal, so the Buckeyes would never have had the opportunity to land him.
Now, Sayin is already viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate going into 2025, this in spite of the fact that he only threw 12 passes this past year.
But there is no doubt that Sayin has incredible arm talent and possesses true dual-threat capabilities, which, especially in tandem with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, could make him an absolute nightmare for Big Ten opponents—and the entire country—next season and beyond.
And just think: Ohio State has Saban to thank for it.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Lands With Surprising AFC Super Bowl Contender
MORE: Ohio State Coach Unveils Stern Expectations for Rising Defender
MORE: Ohio State's Big Ten Rival Doesn't Hold Back on Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Signs With Struggling NFC Team
MORE: Ohio State Standout Reacts to NFL Reunion With Former Buckeyes Teammate