Ohio State Predicted to Land Mammoth Offensive Lineman Recruit
In previous years, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been criticized for being unable to land top offensive line recruits, which actually did result in some rather porous offensive lines for the team.
However, this past season, Ohio State seemed to buck that trend, as the Buckeyes were very stout in the trenches en route to winning a national championship.
It could represent a turning point for Ohio State, and new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen will be front and center in both recruiting and developing the team's players up front.
And the Buckeyes could be in the process of adding another huge offensive lineman—literally and figuratively—for the class of 2026.
Mick Walker of On 3 has predicted that Ohio State will ultimately land 6-foot-8, 310-pound tackle Sam Greer, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class.
"Greer plans to take his recruitment into the summer but a successful spring visit, or two, to Ohio State may be enough to change his timeline," Walker wrote. "Ohio State has a large lead on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for Greer."
Walker adds that while the Florida Gators have emerged as contenders for Greer's services, the Missouri Tigers actually represent the Buckeyes' biggest threat at the current point in time.
Greer has a visit to Columbus scheduled on March 17. Considering that the Archbishop Hoban product is an Akron native, Ohio State may have the inside track to landing him.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can ultimately close the deal on the mammoth star in the coming months.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Takes Massive Jump in New Rankings
MORE: Ohio State Can Thank Nick Saban for Heisman Hopeful QB
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Lands With Surprising AFC Super Bowl Contender
MORE: Ohio State Coach Unveils Stern Expectations for Rising Defender
MORE: Ohio State's Big Ten Rival Doesn't Hold Back on Jeremiah Smith