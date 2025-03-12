Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Predicted to Land Mammoth Offensive Lineman Recruit

The Ohio State Buckeyes are being predicted to land a towering offensive lineman recruit.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeye helmets along the end zone during warm-ups before the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on January 11, 2021.
Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeye helmets along the end zone during warm-ups before the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on January 11, 2021. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In previous years, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been criticized for being unable to land top offensive line recruits, which actually did result in some rather porous offensive lines for the team.

However, this past season, Ohio State seemed to buck that trend, as the Buckeyes were very stout in the trenches en route to winning a national championship.

It could represent a turning point for Ohio State, and new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen will be front and center in both recruiting and developing the team's players up front.

And the Buckeyes could be in the process of adding another huge offensive lineman—literally and figuratively—for the class of 2026.

Mick Walker of On 3 has predicted that Ohio State will ultimately land 6-foot-8, 310-pound tackle Sam Greer, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class.

"Greer plans to take his recruitment into the summer but a successful spring visit, or two, to Ohio State may be enough to change his timeline," Walker wrote. "Ohio State has a large lead on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for Greer."

Walker adds that while the Florida Gators have emerged as contenders for Greer's services, the Missouri Tigers actually represent the Buckeyes' biggest threat at the current point in time.

Greer has a visit to Columbus scheduled on March 17. Considering that the Archbishop Hoban product is an Akron native, Ohio State may have the inside track to landing him.

We'll see if the Buckeyes can ultimately close the deal on the mammoth star in the coming months.

