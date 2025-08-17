WATCH: Former Ohio State Star Catches First Career Touchdown
Former Ohio State star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has hauled in his first career touchdown grab in a preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Egbuka has impressed early in his time with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers drafted the 22-year-old with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. The five-yard touchdown in this preseason matchup was an impressive showcase of his acrobatic ability, as it was a tough catch in the end zone.
The addition of Egbuka in Tampa Bay creates an elite wide receiver trio that also includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Evans has been one of the best wide receivers in the league for over a decade now. He has gone over 1,000 yards in each of his 11 seasons in the league. Evans hauled in 74 receptions for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2024 campaign.
Godwin has remained an effective receiver, but has struggled with injuries. The 29-year-old appeared in seven games in the 2024 season, finishing with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns.
Egbuka will add another element to the Buccaneers' offense.
Emeka Egbuka's Ohio State Career
Egbuka had an impressive four seasons with the Buckeyes. In his freshman campaign, he didn't play much, catching just nine passes for 191 yards and no touchdowns.
Egbuka followed it up with a breakout sophomore season, hauling in 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers dipped in his junior season, finishing with 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns.
Egbuka got back on track in his senior season, as he had 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He was a crucial piece for the Buckeyes' offense as they went on to win the National Championship. In the National Championship Game, Egbuka had six receptions for 64 yards.
As Egbuka begins his NFL career, he joins a talented offense. The Buccaneers have made five-straight playoff appearances, including two under quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield has been effective as a gunslinger in Tampa Bay, including a career year in 2024. He completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
With a quality quarterback in Mayfield and defenses focused on stopping Evans and Godwin, Egbuka should fit seamlessly in the Buccaneers' offense and is poised for a solid rookie campaign.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Commanders Make Terry McLaurin Move on Saturday
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Has Another Strong Preseason Performance
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Announce 2025 Team Captains
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
MORE: JJ McCarthy Praised Donovan Jackson While Also Smearing Ohio State Buckeyes