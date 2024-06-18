Southwest Airlines Increasing Number of Flights from Columbus to Eugene for Ohio State Buckeye Fans
When the Ducks host the Buckeyes Oct. 12, Autzen Stadium may have more scarlet and gray jerseys than they previously were expecting, thanks to Southwest Airlines.
The airline added several more flights from Columbus to and from Portland, Oregon, according to USAToday Monday.
Oregon is planning to hold their "Blackout" game against Ohio State, where fans are expected to wear black. Now, there may be more spots of scarlet in the crowd.
Southwest also added more flights for other notable games, including Louisiana State vs. Southern California on Sept. 1, Texas at Michigan on Sept. 7, Alabama at Wisconsin on Sept. 14, Tennessee at Oklahoma on Sept. 21, and Georgia at Texas on Oct. 19.
The Buckeyes only travel west three times next season — to East Lansing, Michigan, to play Michigan State; Evanston, Illinois, against Northwestern; and the furthest away, a near-3000-mile trip to Eugene to play the Ducks. Oregon is the only former Pac-12 team on the schedule for Ohio State next season — perhaps the airline wanted to make this travel the most special for fans reigning from Columbus.
Indeed, the last time the two teams faced off was the first game when Ohio State fans were allowed back in the stadium on Sept. 11, 2021 — a tough loss for the Buckeyes to swallow after 658 days without fans at 'The 'Shoe.'
The last time Ohio State faced a Pac-12 team was the 2022 Rose Bowl, a 48-45 victory for the Buckeyes when former receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns.
When Ohio State goes to Eugene, they have the potential to bring more fans than they did at that historic Rose Bowl Game.