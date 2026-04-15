The Ohio State Buckeyes' Top-5 Second Day Draft Picks Since 2010

Every single year, followers of the NFL Draft are forced to pay special attention to what the Ohio State Buckeyes bring to the table.

But just how deep has Ohio State’s talent pool been over recent years? Well, since 2015 only three non-first rounders have earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, one of them being former Buckeye standout Michael Thomas.

Here are the Top-5 Ohio State players drafted into the NFL since 2010 on the second day of selections -- Rounds 2 and 3 -- since the league turned the annual event into a three-day affair made for T.V.

Michael Thomas, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints, second round 2016

The premier wide receiver over the last three years of the 2020s decade, Thomas landed in New Orleans as part of a loaded Ohio State class. However he was only the fifth wideout selected that year, chosen after notorious busts including Corey Coleman, Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell, among others.

Thomas surpassed the 1,100 receiving yard mark in each of his first four seasons, and was even starting to look like an ideal candidate for the league’s first 2,000-receiving yard campaign after a 1,725-yard effort in 2019, when he also led the league with 149 catches, a record that stands to this day. It's mighty easy to forget just how special Thomas was in his prime.

Then, the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro’s body began to break down with injuries, and he missed the entire 2021 campaign. Thomas also clashed with head coach Sean Payton and even punched a teammate, leading the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year to being cut after the 2023 season. To date, he hasn’t officially retired, but hasn’t played since.

Terry McLaurin, wide receiver, Washington Commanders, third round 2019

Washington found an absolute gem in the third round of ‘19 when they took McLaurin 76th overall, the 12th wideout selected that year.

He became the team’s top target instantly, and proceeded to string together five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2020 to 2024 before injuries forced him to miss time last year.

Often overlooked when discussing the game’s best offensive weapons, McLaurin already has two Pro Bowl nods to his name. Now he might get a chance to link up with another Buckeye standout via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle, New York Giants, second round 2013

Anybody looking to find a run stuffer in the middle probably had Hankins’ number on speed dial. The 12-year veteran played for five different teams over the course of his career, shining bright as an anchor in the middle of the defensive line.

Even as an “old guy” over 30 in the league, he still had some standout moments, including a very recent 2023 in Dallas which saw him start 14 contests and rack up three sacks despite that not being his forte. Throughout his career, he started 142 games out of 169 appearances in the NFL.

Hankins retired recently after missing Seattle's 2025 Super Bowl winning season with a back injury.

Carlos Hyde, running back, San Francisco 49ers, second round 2014

Even though Hyde delivered his best season ever in 2017, a 938-rushing yard effort with eight touchdowns over 16 starts, he was just not the kind of running back that then-new head coach Kyle Shanahan was looking for the Niners. Otherwise, who knows how it would have turned out for him.

Over the course of eight years in the league, Hyde bounced around five teams, eventually delivering his first and only 1,000 rushing campaign in 2019 for the Texans, a one-year affair in Houston.

He retired after a respectable 40-touchdown career that might have been much more had Shanahan not replaced him with Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon.

Jonah Jackson, guard, Detroit Lions, third round 2020

Jackson’s steadiness on the inside was a big part in Chicago making a big turnaround last year, when a rebuild of the offensive line in front of quarterback Caleb Williams was called for.

Before that, he played his first four seasons for Detroit, earning Pro Bowl honors in his second year in the league, 2021. He also played briefly for the Rams before being dealt to the Bears.