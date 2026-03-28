Many names have been floated as prospects the Washington Commanders could target in the upcoming NFL Draft. But one name continues to surface out of Ohio State, wide receiver Carnell Tate.

As the Commanders work to build out their roster and fill key gaps, finding a reliable wide receiver opposite veteran Terry McLaurin remains a priority. McLaurin himself might even play a role in bringing Tate to Washington.

Following a Familiar Path

The connection between the two starts with their shared Ohio State background. During Ohio State’s recent Pro Day, Tate made it clear he would welcome the opportunity to play alongside McLaurin.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

“It would be a blessing for me to go out there and play with a former Ohio State Buckeye,” Tate told WUSA9. “Terry's done great things at Washington. It’ll be an honor to go in there and play for a Buckeye who lived my journey.”

That level of respect could matter for a Commanders team looking to add a player who has more than talent, but is the right fit on offense.

A Needed Complement

Washington has been searching for a long-term running mate for McLaurin. With McLaurin entering the later stages of his prime and coming off an injury-impacted 2025 season, the urgency is growing.

General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have spent significant time with Tate at the Ohio State Pro Day, having extended conversations about how he could fit into offensive coordinator David Blough’s system.

Similar Skill Sets, Shared Identity

Tate and McLaurin share more than just a college connection. Both receivers have similar playing styles. Both can go downfield and get open on shorter routes, which makes them tough to defend. That is one of the traits that helped McLaurin become a third-round steal in 2019.

There is also a symbolic connection. McLaurin made No. 17 his own in Washington, while Tate has worn the same number throughout his time at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Than Just a Draft Pick

Selecting Tate, potentially as early as No. 7, would signal more than a depth addition. It would represent a potential passing-of-the-torch moment.

McLaurin burst onto the scene in 2019 with 919 receiving yards as a rookie. If placed in the right system, Tate could have an opportunity to chase a similar impact early in his career.

As the draft approaches, that mentor connection could play a role. Fans want to see the Commanders level up, and adding a playmaker like Tate could help take the passing game to another level in 2026.

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