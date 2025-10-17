These Five Ohio State Buckeyes named AP midseason All-Americans
The Buckeyes are not only compiling wins at the halfway point but are also racking up midseason hardware.
Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Caleb Downs, and linebacker Arvell Reese earned midseason All-America first-team honors from the Associated Press, along with defensive linemen Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald making the second team.
Smith, the lone offensive Buckeye to make the list, has followed up his historic 2024 freshman season with similar production, posting 505 yards and a conference-leading seven touchdowns on 40 receptions.
His separation skills have put opposing defenses in a bind since double teams on the sophomore receiver open up the running game and give fellow receiver Carnell Tate more space to operate.
Head coach Ryan Day recently called Caleb Downs the best defensive player in the country, and for good reason.
The 2024 All-America safety has put together a solid campaign on paper with 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception.
His best qualities, however, have been things that the box score cannot show.
His versatility to shut down a side of the field in the passing game has been one of the many factors that make Ohio State’s defense so dominant.
Downs has also been the leader of the defensive group, talked about highly by his coaches and teammates.
There’s an argument to be made that no player has improved their draft stock more this season than wrecking ball Arvell Reese, ranked as the No. 11 player on Pro Football Focus’ big board for the 2026 NFL draft.
The Buckeyes’ defense has allowed only 6.8 points per game, leading the nation, incomplete without Reese’s skill set in the front seven, serving as an effective run-stopper and pass rusher.
His 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and team-leading 38 tackles have disrupted opposing offenses that already have their hands full with his linebacker partner Sonny Styles.
Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald have both exploded onto the scene this season after all four starting defensive linemen from the national championship team went to the NFL.
Curry leads the Big Ten in sacks with six, along with 9.5 tackles for loss.
Shifting to the inside of the trenches, McDonald’s ability to plug up running gaps and create pressure from within has resulted in three sacks at the halfway point.
The duo has been a driving force for a stifling Ohio State defense that has allowed only 84 rushing yards per game in 2025 that ranks third in the Big Ten.
Ohio State has been firing on all cylinders through six games and will look to keep its momentum rolling as it travels to face 2-4 Wisconsin on Saturday.