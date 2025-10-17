Three keys to Ohio State continuing season dominance against Wisconsin
The Ohio State Buckeyes are back in action as they take their number one ranking into Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Badgers.
Ohio State is sitting at a 6-0 record after winning five of its first six games by two or more possessions. They are coming off a 34-16 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, the first time this season they allowed more than 10 points in a game.
There's nothing complicated for the Buckeyes in this game, as there are three very simple things they need to do to easily beat Wisconsin on the road.
Leaning on CJ Donaldson more in running game
With Bo Jackson not quite 100% entering this game, Donaldson might end up playing a bigger role in this game than expected. During the season, the senior running back is second on the team in rushing yards with 237, but leads in rushing touchdowns with six.
This might also open the door for James Peoples and Isaiah West to get some carries if Jackson is limited or can't play. It would be ideal for Peoples and West to also play, but Donaldson might have a shot at being the lead back in this offense.
Ohio State has been middle of the pack when it comes to running the football this season, averaging 160.7 yards per game. A big performance from Donaldson could go a long way in winning the time of possession and take the pressure off their quarterback, Julian Sayin.
Blitz on Wisconsin early and often
If there is one glaring weakness in this Badgers' offense, it's the offensive line. The unit has surrendered 14 sacks in six games. As for the running game, they are averaging just 112.2 yards per game. For a school that is historically known for being a great running team, this is not a good look for them.
There's no doubt the Buckeyes will have an easy time stopping the run, but their front seven has a chance to feast on Wisconsin quarterbacks Hunter Simmons or Danny O'Neil. Watch for guys like Arvell Reese and Caden Curry to have monster days.
Buckeyes need to be efficient in the red zone
In last week's game against the Fighting Illini, for the most part, Ohio State did well in the red zone, but had two drives where they had to settle for field goals instead of punching it in for the touchdown.
