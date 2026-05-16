What’s Next for Anthony Richardson Sr. After Return to Colts?

Anthony Richardson Sr. returned to the Colts this week after requesting a trade earlier in the offseason. The fourth-year quarterback took part in the team’s offseason program as preparations get underway for the 2026 season.

In the three years since the Colts drafted Richardson with the No. 4 pick in 2023, he has suffered multiple injuries, been benched for Joe Flacco, was replaced by Daniel Jones and recently requested a trade. That trade request has yet to materialize, so Richardson is back with Indy for another year.

"The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field," Richardson told The Indy Star at his high school jersey retirement ceremony. "Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I'm thankful for that."

A talented yet inexperienced quarterback out of Florida, the Colts picked Richardson with the hopes of finally getting the quarterback position right after Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement four years prior. The Colts bet too hard on Richardson’s physical tools as he struggled to acclimate at the NFL level.

Richardson started 15 games over his first two seasons, completing 50.6% of his passes for 2,391 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. When Richardson started 11 games in 2024, he ranked 33rd out of 39 quarterbacks with at least 250 plays in EPA per play and ranked 36th in success rate. The flashes are there—like his 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce or his fifth-place ranking in rushing EPA among quarterbacks in 2024—but he is too inefficient and inaccurate on a down-to-down basis.

A variety of factors, some self-inflicted and some bad luck, have cost Richardson. General manager Chris Ballard admitted last summer that the Colts made the mistake of letting Richardson start right away rather than sit and learn. He has missed significant time due to injury in each of his three seasons, including a shoulder injury as a rookie and an orbital bone fracture in his eye in 2025 which prevented him from practicing or seeing the field after Jones went down with a torn Achilles. With the Colts’ staff on the hot seat and growing impatient, they signed Jones last offseason and saw the offense get off to a historic tear. The franchise has since committed to Jones, signing him to a two-year, $88 million extension.

So where does all this leave Richardson as he returns to the team?

What’s next for Anthony Richardson?

Richardson still would like a trade, but one has not come to fruition. In the meantime, he will focus on continuing to get better with the Colts. Coach Shane Steichen said last week that Richardson has been cleared to play from a vision standpoint, and is in good spirits.

"If I don't put that work in to be a better player then I won't be in the NFL," Richardson told The Indy Star. "I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it."

Richardson should have the opportunity to compete for the backup quarterback job with Riley Leonard, who made one start as a rookie in 2025. This is no small opportunity for Richardson because if Jones has a setback in his injury recovery or isn’t ready to go at the start of the season, he could potentially see some playing time.

The Colts declined Richardson’s fifth-year option, meaning he will become a free agent next March. If Richardson gets to play in a game or two, he could use that to leverage an opportunity with another team in 2027. At the very least, if he shows up well in practice, he can generate more positive buzz heading into free agency.

Richardson, of course, still could be dealt. Earlier in the offseason when he initially requested a trade, teams such as the Rams and Vikings appeared to be good developmental options for Richardson under offensive wizards in Sean McVay and Kevin O’Connell. Both instead invested in other quarterbacks, with the Rams drafting Ty Simpson and the Vikings signing Kyler Murray. Even so, another team could turn to Richardson this summer or fall before the trade deadline, particularly if they have a quarterback go down or are interested in his development potential.

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