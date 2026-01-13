How Ohio State is making up for major losses to the transfer portal

Looking at the players the Buckeyes have lost to the transfer portal, totaling 30 as of this writing and likely to rise, one may think Ohio State can’t stop the bleeding after their upset loss in the Cotton Bowl.

The bigger picture, however, suggests that the Buckeyes are still one of the top programs heading into the 2026 season when it comes to transfers and recruits.

According to 247Sports’ 2026 overall football team rankings, the Ohio State Buckeyes sit as the No. 2 nationally, just behind the Texas Longhorns by less than one point. Losing former five-star recruits and key starters has hindered the Buckeyes, but with who the program has gained through the portal mixed with its top-five recruitment class, Ohio State still possesses a strong roster.

With the transfer portal closing in three days, Ohio State has gained 11 players. The Buckeyes gained major ground in transfer rankings after two former Alabama defenders committed on Monday.

How Ohio State has done in the transfer portal

Edge rusher Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith joined Ohio State after entering the transfer portal in early January. Both are four-star transfers and are ranked top 10 in their positions, with Smith ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 8 overall player available in the transfer portal.

Adding to the defense, this time in the secondary, Ohio State gained former Duke safety Terry Moore. In 2024, the safety was not only a standout defender for the Blue Devils but was recognized as one of the best defensive players in the ACC, finishing the season with 71 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and a sack.

Unfortunately for Moore, he had to take a medical redshirt in 2025 following a torn ACL in the Gator Bowl while returning an interception. In Moore’s final year of eligibility, he will provide a much-needed replacement to Ohio State’s secondary, which lost safety Caleb Downs to the NFL draft, as well as cornerbacks Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Davidson Igbinosun, who both ran out of eligibility.

Despite the Buckeyes having gained highly touted talent out of the portal, they still have yet to break even on the transfer differential, with a net loss of 19 players.

Some of the notable losses for the Scarlet and Gray include former five-star recruit Quincy Porter and starting offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. Porter, who as a prospect was ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2025 class, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Monday. The former Buckeye pass catcher was listed as the No. 11 receiver available in the portal.

Tshabola entered the portal and became the No. 2 interior offensive lineman available, eventually committing to the Kentucky Wildcats after visiting the campus Sunday. The former Ohio State lineman had been a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 and was ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle.

Outside of transfer portal commits, the Buckeyes will be using their 2026 recruiting class to soften the massive loss of talent.

Five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. is the crown jewel of the Buckeyes’ 2026 recruiting class, further positioning the program as the premiere landing spot for top wide receivers. Henry will be a more than suitable replacement for Porter, as the California native is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver prospect.

Four-star recruit Legend Bey joins Henry and the No. 5 ranked Ohio State recruiting class as another offensive weapon for the Buckeyes. Given the rare “athlete” distinction by 247Sports, the former high school quarterback was recruited as a running back and wide receiver.

Ohio State also gained commits from the No. 6 offensive tackle prospect, Sam Greer out of Archbishop Hoban (Akron, OH,) as well as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman prospect, Maxwell Riley, a product of Avon Lake (Avon Lake, OH).

While Ohio State has lost an unprecedented amount of talent to the transfer portal thus far, it isn’t the end of the world.

The Buckeyes have made huge gains as well in the transfer portal, and along with the 28 commits Ohio State will be bringing in with their 2026 class, the 30 players lost to the portal doesn’t look as bad as it does at first glance.