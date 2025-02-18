Ohio State Buckeyes' Underrated Star Projected to Land with Eagles
The Ohio State Buckeyes have quite a few elite stars who are expected to be first or second round draft picks. However, there are plenty of players from Ohio State who will be selected in the later rounds as well.
One of those players is none other than team leader and linebacker Cody Simon.
Simon, who was the "Block O" player for the Buckeyes in 2024, is expected to be selected between the fourth and sixth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. He could end up being a major steal for whoever ends up taking him in that range.
A new mock draft has been released by Eagles Wire that has Simon being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 168 overall pick in the fifth round.
"During his time at Ohio State, Simon played in 44 games and started in 15," they wrote.
"With Ohio State often utilizing just two linebackers at a time, Simon had to take more of a backseat as the No. 3 guy in the rotation. The 6’2″, 235-pound linebacker is athletic and can easily translate to the Mike position in a 4-3 or 3-4 base defense. Simon is tough against the run and plays strong, while flashing his athleticism as a blitzer, aka Zack Baun."
Throughout the course of the 2024 season with Ohio State, Simon ended up being one of their key leaders on the defensive side of the football. He was also an integral piece of the defense's elite play in the College Football Playoff.
When all was said and done for his 2024 campaign, Simon ended up totaling 112 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and seven defended passes. The Buckeyes could not have asked for more from him.
Landing with the Super Bowl champion Eagles would be an excellent destination for him. His play style would fit well into Vic Fangio's defensive scheme. Other linebackers who are similar to him have found a lot of success in Philadelphia.
All of that being said, it's just a mock draft and anything could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft. But, the Eagles are worth keeping an eye on as a potential destination for Simon.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Land Dynamic Ohio State Star
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Unveils Fallout of Brutal Michigan Loss
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes WR Generating Major Heisman Buzz
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Connected to Intriguing NFL Team
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Drops Bold Statement About Future