SEC QB Disrespects Ohio State by Throwing Brutal Shade at Big Ten
The Ohio State Buckeyes play in what many consider to be the best conference in the country these days: the Big Ten. There was a time when the SEC reigned king, but due to conference realignment, things seem to have shifted.
However, one SEC quarterback does not feel that anything has changed, as Diego Pavia of the Vanderbilt Commodores decided to fire a shot at the Big Ten during a recent appearance on Bussin' With the Boys.
“You want to play with the best, you don’t want to play with the Big Ten. .... You know that, " Pavia said. "... But you’ve got to think about this, too. The SEC is, like, nothing. Like, okay, the Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon ... the SEC, it’s like week after week. You’re going to get beat on. The Big Ten, you’re not going to get beat on with the Purdue, Nebraskas.”
To be fair to Pavia, the SEC probably is the deeper conference. Heck, even Mississippi State — which went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play last season — is good here and there.
However, with the Big Ten having Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Iowa and Indiana, not to mention decent schools like USC, Minnesota and Nebraska (who Pavia insulted), the conference is obviously no joke, and everyone knows how physical the Big Ten is.
Plus, it's also important to remember that the Buckeyes beat a couple of SEC schools — Tennessee and Texas — during their College Football Playoff run to a national championship this past winter.
Pavia had a good season in 2024, throwing for 2,293 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 801 yards and eight scores, but would he have been as effective in the Big Ten? Maybe not.
Regardless, this is a pretty ridiculous conversation to entertain much more extensively.
