Former Ohio State Star Reveals Striking NFL Comparison for Himself
TreVeyon Henderson established himself as one of the most explosive all-purpose running backs in the country during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and now, the 2024 national champion is ready to make his mark on the NFL level.
Henderson was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the draft back in April, as his stock skyrocketed following a strong regular season and brilliant College Football Playoff run with Ohio State last season.
The 22-year-old will instantly take on a prominent role for a Patriots squad in desperate need of offensive assistance, and he has already set his sights on a New England legend after whom he wishes to model his game: James White.
“James White. ... Shoot, he dang near looked like a receiver,” Henderson said, via Karen Guregian of Mass Live. “Man, he was a great running back here.”
White was one of the most underrated halfbacks in the league during his playing years, which ranged from 2014 through 2021. His best campaign came in 2018, when he rushed for 425 yards and five touchdowns while also hauling in 87 receptions for 751 yards and seven scores.
Henderson is definitely a more gifted runner than White ever was, but given Henderson's knack for catching the ball out of the backfield, the comparison to White is pretty apt.
“I really try to work on every aspect of my game,” Henderson added. “Running the ball, pass protecting, catching. Every aspect of my game, I’m trying to get better.”
The Hopewell, Va. native racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground for the Buckeyes in 2024, averaging a robust 7.1 yards per carry. He also snared 27 balls for 284 yards and a score.
