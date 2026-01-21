Was This the Best Ohio State Team to Fall Short of the National Championship?

With a No. 1 ranked defense in the country, a Heisman Trophy finalist in Julian Sayin, and Jeremiah Smith emerging as college football’s premier wide receiver, a back-to-back National Championship felt like a real possibility for this year’s Ohio State team.

This may have been one of the most cohesively talented Buckeye rosters to miss out on the national title, though it joins a list of other Ohio State teams whose shortcomings proved just as disappointing.

2012

Ohio State was undefeated with Braxton Miller at quarterback — who won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year — in Urban Meyer’s first season as the head coach.

But the Buckeyes were banned from the Big Ten Championship Game and all postseason play due to NCAA violations involving players selling signed memorabilia in exchange for free tattoos in previous seasons, marking a painful end to an otherwise perfect season.

2019

This team was stacked with talent — from Justin Fields at quarterback, Chase Young as DE, and J.K. Dobbins at running back to wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. They had an undefeated regular season, including a 56-27 takedown of Michigan on the road and a Big Ten Championship victory over Wisconsin. Their season ended when they fell to Clemson in the playoffs 29-23.

2022

Ohio State had C.J. Stroud at the helm surrounded by elite wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

They were undefeated until their final game of the regular season, a loss to Michigan, but still landed in the Peach Bowl taking on Georgia for a shot at the National Championship. In a gut wrenching final moment, they lost to Georgia 42-41 on a missed field goal by Noah Ruggles right as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. Had Ohio State won, they would have likely demolished TCU in the National Championship, just like Georgia went on to do with a 65-7 beatdown of the Horned Frogs.

So was this the best Ohio State team to miss out on a National Championship? On paper, it certainly had the makings of one.

But championships aren’t awarded for potential, depth charts, or rankings. While this roster may have been one of the most complete the Buckeyes have had in years — highlighted by a season-opening win over Texas and snapping the losing streak against Michigan — the reality is that they couldn’t execute down the stretch when it mattered most. And that may be what makes this season’s ending one of the most frustrating of all.