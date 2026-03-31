What Ohio State Recruit Anthony Thompson Said at McDonald’s All-American Game

For Anthony Thompson, this stage has always felt familiar. He just hadn’t stepped onto it yet.

The five-star Ohio State signee grew up watching the McDonald’s All-American Game, picturing what it might look like to one day be part of it. On Tuesday night, that vision becomes real as he takes part in the 49th annual showcase.

“You grow up watching this game every single year,” Thompson said, via The Columbus Dispatch. “To be able to be here this year is a really big honor and blessing for all the hard work and people around me who have helped me get this far.”

But even as he prepares for one of high school basketball’s biggest stages, Thompson is already thinking beyond it. “Hopefully I can make a good career in the NBA and then people can look back on high school and say…we kind of saw early on,’” Thompson said.

That mindset has shaped the 6-foot-8 forward’s senior season. His focus hasn’t just been on production, but on expanding his game and leading his team. “I came in with a goal to help lead my team to be the best we can be,” Thompson said. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that so far.”

The growth hasn’t come by accident.

Thompson pointed to his time at EuroCamp as a key step in his development, where competing against older international players forced him to adjust quickly.

“Being able to play against older guys from around the world and experience different kinds of basketball,” he said, “that was really big for me.”

The feedback he received there still guides him. “They told me to stay 100 percent on defense…and on rebounding…They said my offensive game is there, just keep building on that.”

That balance has shown up this week in Phoenix. Against elite competition, Thompson has looked comfortable and confident in scrimmages.

“I think my ability to shoot the ball and my ability to score at the rim translates a lot,” Thompson said. “I’ve been working a lot on my athleticism and my strength these last couple of years, and I think it’s helped.”

The moment he found out he was selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game is still fresh. “It’s a really big honor,” he added. “Only the best players in high school get that. I’m just going to go and compete at the highest level I can and use that to build into the summer with Ohio State.”

In a separate recent interview with Pro Insight on YouTube, Thompson detailed how his game continues to evolve heading into the next level. “I think I’ve done a good job of adding more tools to my game like passing,” Thompson said. “Bringing the ball up and running the offense, I’ve felt a lot better with that.”

That versatility is exactly how Ohio State plans to use him. “Kind of as a perimeter player, three and four,” Thompson said. “Just being versatile on offense and defense.”

His decision to sign with Ohio State ultimately came down to fit and trust. “The coaching staff, how they saw me in the program, how they connected with me,” Thompson said. “That’s what stood out.”

And when he arrives in Columbus, expectations will be waiting. Thompson is ready for that. “I’m just going to give them everything every day,” he said. “Go as hard as I possibly can, stay in the gym, and make the team as best I can.”