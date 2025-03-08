Will Howard Discloses Bold Statement on Ohio State Buckeyes Coach
Will Howard is no longer a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes, as the quarterback will be making the jump to the NFL next month.
However, Howard will forever be connected to Ohio State, as he just led the school to its first national championship in a decade.
That also means he will always be free to give his opinion on the state of the Buckeyes, and recently, he addressed Ryan Day's decision to promote offensive analyst Billy Fessler to quarterbacks coach.
Needless to say, Howard loves the move.
“I’m so happy for him,” Howard said, via Eleven Warriors. “If coach Day didn’t hire him to be the quarterback coach, I would have had a problem with it. He taught me so much this year. He was integral to my development. He is absolutely, 100 percent the best man for the job. He’s going to be great for that room. He brings a human element to where he’s not that much older than us so he’s able to relate to us on a guy-to-guy level, but he’s also able to lock in."
Fessler played quarterback for Penn State from 2014 through 2017 and eventually landed a job as a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 2020. He held that position for two years before being named Akron's quarterbacks coach in 2022. He returned to Columbus as an offensive analyst this past season.
The Buckeyes definitely have an interesting situation under center going into 2025. Julian Sayin is widely viewed as the favorite to win the starting job, but Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair will be competing with him throughout camp.
