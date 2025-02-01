Will Howard Sends Touching Farewell Message to Ohio State Buckeyes
When the Ohio State Buckeyes landed a transfer commitment from quarterback Will Howard, no one knew what to expect. Some thought he would be good, but others viewed him as the team's weak link heading into the season.
Despite some reservations about his ability, Howard led Ohio State on a magical run that will never be forgotten. Even though the team had some ups and downs throughout the regular season, they went on to win the national championship.
Howard is a name that will never be forgotten in Columbus. What he did was nothing short of amazing.
Now, the Buckeyes' star quarterback is set to head off into a new chapter. He is hoping to hear his named called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that being said, Howard has officially said his final goodbye to Ohio State. He posted a touching and awesome video bidding farewell to the Buckeyes.
Take a look at the video for yourself:
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Howard ended up completing 73.1 percent of his pass attempts for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 226 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Needless to say, Howard was about as far from a weak link as it can get.
Without Howard, Ohio State may not have won a national championship. His leadership, skill-set, and pure determination and heart was a huge factor in the Buckeyes' run.
It's sad to see him go after just one season. Having him for a second year would have been awesome. But, regardless of the fact that he is a one and done player, Ohio State fans will forever love him for what he helped the team accomplish this season.
Hopefully, Howard ends up being drafted and landing in a good situation. Who knows, perhaps Buckeyes fans will get to watch him playing on Sunday's at some point in the future.
